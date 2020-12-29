AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 124,684 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124,684 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 791,485 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 53.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $100.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

