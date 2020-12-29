AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 157.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.