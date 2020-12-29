AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,456.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $188,860.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.90. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

