AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,777 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $608.30 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

