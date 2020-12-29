Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,235 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 54.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $3,347,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 460.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 559,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after acquiring an additional 451,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $3,522,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $638,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARDX. BidaskClub raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $615.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.