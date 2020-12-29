Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (AX.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 15th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of AX.UN stock traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 234,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,757. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$5.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,345.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.87.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.03.

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 111,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.43 per share, with a total value of C$943,368.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,301 shares in the company, valued at C$1,688,116.80.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.