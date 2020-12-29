Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) (CVE:SAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) (CVE:SAT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.13. Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 800 movies a month; and various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

