AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Receives GBX 8,488 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,488 ($110.90).
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.
In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).
AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.
