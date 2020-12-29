Asura Coin (ASA) Market Cap Hits $39,139.24

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Asura Coin has a market cap of $39,139.24 and approximately $44.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Asura Coin has traded up 53.5% against the US dollar. One Asura Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and LATOKEN.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00024916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00142097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00194523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00604507 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00325567 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin . Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin . The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin . Asura Coin’s official website is asuracoin.io

Asura Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asura Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asura Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

