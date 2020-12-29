ATLANT (ATL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 59.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. ATLANT has a market cap of $555,084.62 and $27.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 77.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00285620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00028332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $564.02 or 0.02096376 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATL is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

