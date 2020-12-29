Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $108.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.69.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $92.88. 19,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,027. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 332,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 45.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

