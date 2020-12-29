Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives $28.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $83,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $904,962. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,120. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $577.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

