AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AUDC. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. 200,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,978. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.92 million, a P/E ratio of 92.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. On average, analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth $1,599,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 33,425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 390,414 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 687.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,090 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

