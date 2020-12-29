Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $19.80 million and $1.87 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00142055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00197457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.00603999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00326784 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00055362 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Buying and Selling Audius

Audius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

