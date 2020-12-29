Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $24.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,823. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.92. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.