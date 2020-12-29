Aurora Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Aurora token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Indodax and Bitinka. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and $1.51 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aurora

AOA is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, CoinEgg and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

