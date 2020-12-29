Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$18.63 million for the quarter.

