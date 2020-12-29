Autonio (NIOX) Hits Market Cap of $2.27 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, Ethfinex and Mercatox. In the last week, Autonio has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $86,813.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00024685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00141621 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00196854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00604899 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00324375 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00055783 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox, Ethfinex, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

