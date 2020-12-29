Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. 641,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 751,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $366.54 million, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 92,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

