AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend payment by 12.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 147.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $8.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $160.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.55. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.65.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

