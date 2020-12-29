Azbit One Day Volume Reaches $123.00 (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Azbit token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit and BW.com. Azbit has a total market capitalization of $782,290.61 and approximately $123.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Azbit has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00042947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00285040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00028402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.50 or 0.02065869 BTC.

Azbit Profile

AZ is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 125,005,934,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,339,267,730 tokens. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com . The official message board for Azbit is medium.com/azbit-news . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Azbit

Azbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

