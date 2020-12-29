Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to post $324.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $373.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.34 million. Azul reported sales of $790.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 118.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 365.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 936,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 735,673 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 7.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 769,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 55,905 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in Azul by 30.6% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 529,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 124,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 51.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 146,354 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Azul stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,700. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

