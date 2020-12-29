Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.07

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 3606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth about $185,000. 57.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

