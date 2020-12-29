Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT.L) (LON:BSRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.00

Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT.L) (LON:BSRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98), with a volume of 27058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.75 ($0.94).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.20.

About Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT.L) (LON:BSRT)

Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd. is a fund of Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP.

