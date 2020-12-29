Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Trading Down 0.6%

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 65,815 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 53,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

