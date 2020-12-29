Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) & Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Critical Contrast

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45% Ottawa Bancorp 12.51% 3.88% 0.64%

12.2% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bancorp 34 and Ottawa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Ottawa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.82 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Ottawa Bancorp $14.99 million 2.91 $1.94 million N/A N/A

Ottawa Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bancorp 34.

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Summary

Ottawa Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also provides commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and industrial, construction and land development, one- to four-family residential real estate, and consumer and other loans, as well as offers credit and debit cards. It operates four full-service banking centers, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; multi-family, non-residential real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.