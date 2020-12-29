Barclays Reiterates €51.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

