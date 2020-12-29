Beaxy (BXY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,203.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $1,203.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beaxy Token Profile

BXY is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

