Beetle Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $399,272.17 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $399,272.17 and approximately $103,203.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $7.50, $24.68 and $24.43.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000789 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 250,233,553 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $24.43, $32.15, $51.55, $18.94, $24.68, $5.60, $10.39 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.