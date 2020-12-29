Beldex (BDX) One Day Volume Tops $744,112.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0766 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $75.11 million and $744,112.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000114 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

