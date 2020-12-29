Bezant (BZNT) 1-Day Volume Tops $128,057.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bezant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $128,057.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00043851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00291164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $570.12 or 0.02130081 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

