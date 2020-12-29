BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.62

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.62 and last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 19151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBL shares. CSFB upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,933,000. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

