BidaskClub Downgrades Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 9,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $465,747.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 65,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $2,646,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,002,753 shares of company stock worth $44,716,289. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 34,732 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ares Management by 36.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 37.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

