BidaskClub Downgrades Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.38.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

NYSE BEDU opened at $5.96 on Friday. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $738.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $95.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.4% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after buying an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.