BidaskClub Downgrades Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.38.
NYSE BEDU opened at $5.96 on Friday. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $738.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.00.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.4% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after buying an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter.
About Bright Scholar Education
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.
