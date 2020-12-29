BidaskClub Downgrades Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.64.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $12.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $625.96 million, a P/E ratio of -81.19 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Analyst Recommendations for Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit