BidaskClub Downgrades Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.64.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $12.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $625.96 million, a P/E ratio of -81.19 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

