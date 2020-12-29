BidaskClub Lowers NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTES. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.78.

NetEase stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $103.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 20.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in NetEase by 82.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

