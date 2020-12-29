BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $1.17 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,645.47 or 0.99965475 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000144 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00012359 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 tokens. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

