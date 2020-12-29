BitcoiNote Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $27,025.37 and approximately $17.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 104.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,230,152 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

