BK Technologies Co. (BKTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

BK Technologies Co. (NYSE:BKTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

BK Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 77.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BKTI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 58,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.89. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

