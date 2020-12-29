BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE DSU opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

