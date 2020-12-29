BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
NYSE DSU opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
