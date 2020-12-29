BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.