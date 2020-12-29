Blakecoin (BLC) Hits Market Cap of $23,226.70

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $23,226.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blakecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,154.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $730.02 or 0.02688422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00467453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.26 or 0.01289897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.00591872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00237813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020887 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 128.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 28,512,176 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blakecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.