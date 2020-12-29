BlockStamp (BST) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $3.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004823 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001833 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005636 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,186,343 coins and its circulating supply is 26,643,377 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

