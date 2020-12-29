BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) (LON:BPET) Shares Gap Up to $292.00

BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) (LON:BPET) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $292.00, but opened at $306.00. BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L) shares last traded at $312.00, with a volume of 74,811 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 307.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £230.70 million and a P/E ratio of 7.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 3.99 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

