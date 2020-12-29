BonusCloud (BXC) Market Cap Achieves $715,582.87

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $715,582.87 and approximately $7,821.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00043491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00286188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00028282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $566.43 or 0.02097909 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud's total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud's official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud's official website is bonuscloud.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

