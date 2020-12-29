BOOM Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $5,916.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One BOOM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00141687 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00205445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00601764 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00325922 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055708 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,267,393 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,236,661 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

