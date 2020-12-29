Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.06

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.06 and last traded at C$46.88, with a volume of 70434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.95.

BLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.25. The firm has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,514.52.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

