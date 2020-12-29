Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.74. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 1,136,991 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £4.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

