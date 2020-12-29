BoutsPro Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 100.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $67,425.90 and approximately $91,904.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00043128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00287977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00029265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.47 or 0.02126306 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.