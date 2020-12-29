BQT Achieves Market Cap of $784,141.39 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. One BQT token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, BQT has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. BQT has a total market capitalization of $784,141.39 and approximately $1,606.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BQT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00043221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00290728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.37 or 0.02131466 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.